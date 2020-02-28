Share:

KARACHI - The 22-year-old patient diagnosed with Coronavirus in Karachi, took his regular classes after returning to Pakistan from Iran, said Karachi University (KU) spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the Karachi University, the 22-year-old was student of International Relations evening programme. He said it was decided to conduct tests of the fellow classmates of the patient.

Senior medical officer of KU would conduct tests of the affected student’s classmate.

“The KU administration will bear expenses of treatment, if anyone of his classmate found infected with the virus,” the spokesperson said in his statement.

It was to be mentioned here that the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi, a citizen who flew back from Iran along with family members.

The confirmation was made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza in his Twitter message on Wednesday.

Sources said that patient from the port city was kept in isolation at Aga Khan Hospital.

Meanwhile, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while chairing an emergency meeting to review the situation after detection of Coronavirus case in Karachi, assured people not to worry and the government would ensure protection of its citizens.