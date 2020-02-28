Share:

Sialkot - Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has failed to solve problems faced by masses.

Talking to Members of Punjab Provincial Assembly (MPA’s) Mashahullah Butt, Rana Liaquat Ali and PML-N Presidents European Union and Italy Kashif Sethi and Adnan Butt the other day in Lahore, Hamza said government had failed to control sugar and flour crises. He said PTI government could not curb soaring inflation and price hike of daily use items had made middle class families to make both ends meet.

Hamza said the NAB had made a routine to arrest leaders of PML-N but the Bureau had to face embarrassment in courts due to insufficient and lack of proof against arrested leaders of PML-N. He said all Loatas were in PTI government’s cabinet and these Loatas were deceiving nation all the time. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no interest in welfare of 2.2 million people rather he saves interests of lovers and well wishers.

He said, “If Prime Minister Imran Khan knows people who are responsible for sugar and flour crises, why he is forming committees for this purpose. He should take stern action against these people and punish them as per law.”

He said, “The hoarders are near and dear ones of the prime minister and they are earning billion of rupees under nose of the premier. But there is no action against them.”

He said the nation was seeing towards Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He claimed that PML-N will form governments in federal and four princes soon. He said that the countdown of PTI government had begun and this government’s days had been numbered.