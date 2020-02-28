Share:

LAHORE - Eight matches were decided on the opening day of the 19th National Men and Women Netball Championship at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. According to information made available here, in men’s event, Pakistan Army beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 55-6, Wapda beat Fata 12-48, Pakistan Navy beat Balochistan 2-0 and Sindh beat Azad Jammu and Kashmir 42-10. In women’s event, Pakistan Army beat AJK 32-0, Sindh defeated Fata 40-0, Wapda beat LUMS 43-0 and Elite beat KP 6-2. Federal Secretary, Information Technology, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was the chief guest and inaugurated the four-day event.