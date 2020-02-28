Share:

WASHINGTON - A gunman killed five employees of one of America’s best-known breweries on Wednesday before turning the weapon on himself in the latest burst of mass gun violence in the US.

More than 1,000 employees were at the Molson Coors brewing complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when the early-afternoon tragedy occurred, the city’s police chief Alfonso Morales told reporters.

He said officers found the suspect, a 51-year-old local man, dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. News reports said the gunman was an employee.

Mayor Tom Barrett said five other people, all workers at the facility, were killed. “This is an unspeakable tragedy for our city,” Barrett said at the same press conference. President Donald Trump earlier gave the first official word of the toll. “A wicked murderer opened fire at a Molson Coors brewing company plant, taking the lives of five people, a number of people wounded, some badly wounded,” Trump said at a press conference on the new coronavirus. US media including ABC News and the local Fox affiliate reported the shooter had been fired earlier in the day from the beer giant.