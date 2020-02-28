Share:

Foreign Office spokesperson has underlined that resolution of Kashmir issue through Kashmiris' right to self-determination has always been the priority of Pakistan.

Briefing media representatives of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Islamabad Friday, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's unshakeable resolve to completely support the people of Occupied Kashmir in realization of their just right to self-determination.

The media representatives were briefed on steps taken by government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at all important forums.

The briefing dilated upon the situation in Occupied Kashmir in post 5th August environment and the reaction of international media, governments and parliaments.

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with people in Doha today, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Indian brutalities and atrocities in Occupied Kashmir are threat to regional peace and stability.

He said massive human rights violations by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir are matter of concern for entire international community.

He also expressed regret that Hindu extremists are targeting Muslim minorities in New Delhi but police is reluctant to take action.