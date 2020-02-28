Share:

Ahmedpur East/ Gujranwala - Food department officials headed by Assistant Food Controller Abdul Qudoos Somoro along with revenue department completed counting of sugar bags kept in Ittefaq Sugar Mills Chanigoth.

Earlier Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema had temporarily opened godown of Ittefaq Sugar Mills for counting purpose. Media persons were barred to enter the premises of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif’s cousin Mian Javed Shafi Ittefaq Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner told newsmen that Ittefaq SugarMills management provided documented evidence about huge sugar stock was not sufficient. Administration, after reviewing all the aspects about sugar stock, would finalise its further action. General Manager Ittefaq Sugar Mills Kashif Munir while talking to newsmen stated that sugar stock kept in mills godown was their own brand. It was not the sugar stock of any other Sharif family’s Hamza Sugar Mills or others. This sugar stock was pledged with banks and matter was still pending in the court. He informed that earlier MCB and National Bank’s two commissions had counted these sugar bags. Kashif Munir categorically stated that this sugar stock was not kept for hoarding. It was old stock and a lot of sugar bags had expired.

Commissioner for zero tolerance against corruption

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has vowed to pursue zero tolerance policy against corruption and inefficiency and expressed his resolve to utilize every penny of the development funds in the best public interest and with utmost honesty. He said the executing department would be responsible for the quality and timely completion of the on going schemes and no compromise would be made in this regard. He said that all possible resources must be ensured for the speedy completion of city roads and daily progress of the work done must be monitored by the concerned officers. He issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the Gujranwala metropolitan corporation as its administrator. While expressing his satisfaction on the kick start of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 15 important city roads with an estimated amount of 330 million. He also appreciated the shifting of various services of the corporation to the E-Kkhidmat Markaz and said that it was a step towards facilitating the public and eradicating corruption. Earlier the commissioner paid a surprise visit to the DHQ teaching hospital. He took a round of emergency, surgical and other wards and also asked the patients about the facilities being provided by the hospital administration.

Two die in road accidents

Two people died in as many road accidents here on Sialkot Road and GT Road Rahwali.

It was reported that Kashif was crossing the Sialkot Road when a tractor trolley ran over him. Kashif died on the spot. In another incident, a speeding car collided with a motorcyclist Naveed Ahmed on G.T Road near Rahwali, resultantly Naveed received head injuries and died on the spot.