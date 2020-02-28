Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial has said that the government has taken measures for curbing the menace of sale of fake/substandard pesticides and fertilizers. Speaking at Punjab Pesticides Conference 2020 on Thursday, he said that complaints were still pouring in though 176 pesticide inspectors were performing duties of checking quality of agri inputs. Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed, Additional Secretary Rana Ali Arshad, DG Agriculture (Ext), concerned officers and representatives of pesticides companies participated in the conference. Malik Nauman Langrial said that “Complaint Management System” has been introduced for the facilitation of farmers. “Farmers can register their complaints through SMS/ WhatsApp regarding sale fake pesticides. Action will be taken immediately against such elements”, he said. He said that the conference was an opportunity to discuss issues regarding quality of pesticides and regulatory affairs. Wasif Khursheed said that use of pesticides has been initiated in 1954 in Pakistan. The trade volume of pesticides was more than Rs67 billion.