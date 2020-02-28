Share:

CANBERRA - Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney hit attacking half-centuries in a dominating 151-run opening stand as Australia hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. The partnership between Healy (83) and Mooney (81*) is Australia’s highest for any wicket at the Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia’s 189-1, the highest total of the tournament, proved too much for Bangladesh who could manage only 103-9. Healy began with bristling intent, peeling three boundaries from Jahanara Alam’s opening over. Salma Khatun opted to take pace off the ball with five overs of spin in the powerplay but Healy rocked back and cleared long-on to take the score to 53 without loss from the first six overs. The keeper-batter made it look easy as she struck sixes over long-off and then mid-wicket from Khadiza Tul Kubra, bringing up a brutal 26-ball fifty. Mooney turned over the strike before showing her own strength down the ground with three boundaries in as many overs to bring up the first T20I century partnership for the openers. The breakthrough finally came when Healy sliced to point off Salma, departing for 83 from 53 balls. Bangladesh, in reply, could score 103 for 9 in 20 overs with Fargana Hoque Pinky top-scoring with 36 while Megan Schutt (3-21) and Jess Jonassen (2-17) emerged as leading wicket-takers.

BRIEF SCORES

AUSTRALIA 189 for 1 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 83, Beth Mooney 81 not out; Salma Khatun 1-39) beat BANGLADESH 103 for 9 in 20 overs (Fargana Hoque Pinky 36; Megan Schutt 3-21, Jess Jonassen 2-17).