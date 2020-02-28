Share:

Pollution in Pakistan is yet another challenge for the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI). The second consecutive smog season during their government was not managed properly due to the blame on India. However, there needs to be an awareness campaign geared towards equipping citizens with protection techniques in such polluted conditions along with reforms that can be made on an individual and state level. The current statistics show Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Lahore as three of the most polluted cities in the world. This pollution is not just limited to smog season - an understanding, the government and its bodies need to develop. The quality of air needs to be monitored in order to ensure that citizens remain protected at all times.

The lack of attention towards environmental policies will pose a threat to the state as it exposes a lot of citizens to respiratory diseases - a phenomenon we have witnessed due to the gross mismanagement of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar. The city of Peshawar now entails several stories of passersby who have developed respiratory diseases. In order to avoid such scenarios in the future, the first task the government needs to perform is to initiate accountability in its own network to improve the outputs that they are performing. People living in such an environment are neither aware of how polluted their air is nor do they have any information regarding how much pollution impacts their own bodies. These mutations will impact future generations as well, and the cities being mentioned in the Global Air Pollution Report are the epicenters of economic and business activity in Pakistan. The government needs to engage in planned urbanisation and help improve the living conditions of the population by urging them to invest in masks and air purifiers and also finding means to share these resources with the less privileged.

This is an emergency and should be treated as such by all political parties in order to help protect the environment.