BADIN - Intensive care units or several isolation wards were being established in the district and Taluka head quarter’s existing hospitals amid to provide the proper treatment and other required facilities to the affectees on unexpected and abrupt appearance of Novel Coronavirus in the district. Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner, Badin expressed these views, while presiding an important meeting regarding precautionary measures against the Novel Coronavirus district Badin. While issuing directions to the govt officials of different departments, Mr. Siyal said that all concerned departments must be ready to cope up any untoward situation if created on the surfacing of lethal virus and arranged the awareness raising events like flexing the pana-flex on the walls and on airing the promos on FM radios.

He suggested, the common people to use hot water or at least normal water in their daily life water consumption and should use heaters in their houses in night hours before sleep despite of using air conditioners as this lethal virus attacks more easily in cold environment. Deputy Commissioner advised the people to make sure to come up in the coordination with health department and hospitals or physicians if they found symptoms of fever, breathing difficulties, sever cough, flu, impaired liver and kidney functions and Pneumonia.

He also directed to the health working NGOs including Indus, PPHI, IHS and health departments to make sure that all the ambulances managing with controls were updated and functional with all related facilities as any untoward situation to be handles properly adding he advised them to purchase the abundant and plentiful quantity of surgical masks as these to be provided to the public easily as adoption of precautionary measures.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against those who would would be found involved in hiding the surgical masks or selling out on the black adding he apprised that control room had been established in his office which worked round the clock and public could attempt on official number 0297-920022 or 920020.

The meeting was also attended by officials of different departments including Dr. Liaquat Qambrani, DHO, Badin, Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, District Planning Officer, representatives of Indus Hospital, PPHI, HIS and others including Assistant Commissioner of all five Talukas.