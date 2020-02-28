Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the Local Government Act 2013 would appear more effective after incorporation of the proposed amendments which would be made in consultation with the elected representatives.

He said this while speaking a two days workshop organized by local council association Sindh at a hotel here, said a statement.

He said that the workshop would play a pivotal role and would be helpful in compilation recommendations and suggestions being presented at the forum to improvise the local government act 2013 with consent of the elected representatives.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President Sindh Local Council Association Syed Kumail Hyder Shah thanked the chief guest for his participation in the event.

President LCA Balochistan, Meer Abid Hussain Lahri, President LCA Punjab, Fouzia Khalid Waraich, President LCA KPK, Himayatullah, President National LCA, Rajan Sultan Peerzada, representative of Common Wealth Clear Fast and representative of European Union Hyder also spoke.