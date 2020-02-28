Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday made it clear that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) would not make any compromise on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

He said PAF along with other services was fully prepared to counter any threat to the country. Indeed, PAF’s prompt, measured and surprising response busted the aggressor’s arrogance,” said the Air Chief while addressing a ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad to commemorate the PAF’s resounding victory in “Operation Swift Retort”. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. “Make no mistake, PAF when responds to irresponsible act, we may not always exercise restraint,” he warned India in an implied manner.

Pakistan Air Force, living up to its legacy, yet again made its mark through professional excellence and valour during Operation Swift Retort last year. Addressing the audience, the Air Chief, “While I assure Pakistani nation on the preparedness of PAF to counter threats, we will not compromise on sovereignty or territorial integrity of Pakistan. Let there be no doubt that, PAF is, and would remain, reassuring fundamental of national defence.” He further said that prior to aggression last year, country’s national leadership had made it amply clear that no misadventure against Pakistan would ever go un-responded. He further said, “Today, I reiterate that commitment and caution; to respond to aggressor was our compulsion, but measured and calibrated response was entirely our choice. Make no mistake, PAF when responds to irresponsible act, we may not always exercise restraint.”

The air chief stressed that PAF is second to none and has proved its air superiority on February 27 last year. “We stood as an integrated force that is hard-hitting and focused on its mission,” said the air chief.

On the morning of February 27, the Pakistan Air Force launched Operation Swift Retort. A two-element PAF strike force approached the disputed border of Line of Control (LoC). The first element, made up of ground strike aircraft, lobbed precision munitions near Indian strategic targets. As the Indian Air Force (IAF) reacted to the strikes, they were baited into a well-planned ambush which claimed two IAF fighter aircraft.

Former Air Chiefs and a large number of PAF officials witnessed the ceremony. Earlier, a smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour. Another important event of the ceremony was a spectacular fly past by two formations of PAF fighter aircraft including F-16, JF-17 and Mirage aircraft. The ceremony was rounded off with soulful performance by the young students of Fazaia School and College.