Lahore - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolished several illegal structures and imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,500 on violators here in city. During the on-going anti-encroachment drive, the team conducted raids in various areas including Shahdara Ravi zone, Samanabad zone, Shadman market, Gang Bakhsh zone, Jore pull Aziz Bhatti zone, Shalamar zone, Ferozpur road Nishtar zone, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Gulburg zone, Jallo more, Wagah zone, Mustafa town, Allama Iqbal zone and cleared structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops, besides confiscating the goods of the violators. The team also imposed fine amounting to Rs 30,500 on various shopkeepers.