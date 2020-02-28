Share:

Sialkot - An Employee of Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College was arrested over selling narcotics to students in college premises. Reportedly, an employee of Safdar Medical College Shahid Mehmood was selling chars and wine to male and female students. Police and other agencies were watching him. However, police caught him red-handed when he was supplying narcotics to students. Police have recovered huge quantity of chars from custody of the accused. Police have registered a case.