Karachi - Federal Minister for Education, Professional training, National History and Literally Heritage Mahmood Thursday visited Federal Urdu University, Agha Khan University, and Habib University Karachi. Mahmood expressed his concerns over the non- appointment of regular Vice Chancellor and incomplete number of deans and professors in University.

He emphasised on the role of Artificial management, networking and use of the modern technology in science and technology courses.

The standard of the affiliated colleges to University be checked on regular basis, he further remarked while being briefed by the University management.

Mahmood was apprised of the issues faced by the University; he ensured the University management to hold meetings with the president of Pakistan to solve the issues of appointment of regular Vice Chancellor, shortage of deans and professors and Senate syndicate on top priority.

While visiting, he expressed his satisfaction and applauded the role played by Agha Khan University in the educational sector. Mahmood was briefed by the Agha Khan University management regarding the progress and performance of the organization. “We are grateful to see your achievements and struggle for the cause of education,” he remarked while he was briefed by Agha Khan University management.

National conference on language issue needed to be formulated; mother tongue or the most familiar language to be adopted, he further added.

The Minister said the present education system was the cause beyond politics; our objectives were very clear. The curriculum set was great but it’s broad. Digital learning had to be prioritised and the focus should be on the national curriculum and national certification. It was very painful for us that we had hardly achieved 60% literacy even after 72 years.

Mahmood encouraged and applauded the Agha Khan University by expressing his satisfaction and emphasised on the International Linkage.

Habib University (HU) on February 27 welcomed the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, who came to the campus to gain a better understanding of the institute’s mission and values.

The Federal Minister for Education was received on arrival by HU President Wasif Rizvi and HU Foundation CEO Parvez Ghias who graciously welcomed the Federal Minister to the University for a Campus Tour and an overview of the University’s curriculum, students, faculty and its long-term mission.

During the campus tour, Mahmood was shown the University’s various cutting-edge facilities including, classrooms, faculty pods, lecture halls, library, and sports facilities. Other facilities he was shown included the University’s innovative Student Center, its spacious courtyards and the Amphitheatre.

The Federal Minister was shown and explained about each of these facilities and the how the unique space of the University, served a purpose of creating a sense of community amongst students, faculty and administrative officials.

He was told about the background and history of the University, which was initiated after a generous endowment —the largest in Pakistan’s history — made by the renowned Habib Family.

Mahmood was told about the University’s transdisciplinary curriculum, which combined a science-based education with a Liberal Arts core, unique in the Pakistan context.

President Wasif Rizvi made a presentation for the Federal Education Minister, in which he explained about higher education in Pakistan, the challenges being faced, and how the country had to change direction in order to be globally competitive.

In the presentation, President Wasif Rizvi spoke about three challenges higher education faces in Pakistan, including the intellectual experience, access challenge for students from different socioeconomic backgrounds, and philanthropic challenge.

Minister inquired about the student body, as well as the faculty and intellectual environment at Habib University. He was greatly impressed by architecture of the campus, the model of education presented by Habib University and praised the initiatives it had made in Pakistan’s higher education environment.

The Federal Minister also praised the student-centeredness of the institute and said that students who graduated from Habib University would be a great asset for Pakistan and he regarded his visit to be an inspiring one.