KARAK - Speakers at a workshop here on Thursday highlighted the risks of misuse of cyberspace, and called for an in-depth analysis from var­ious perspectives to formulate the counter strategies.

The ‘Awareness Workshop on Peace Building and Cyber Securi­ty Measures’ was organised by the Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, in collaboration with the dis­trict administration. A large num­ber of faculty members, students and cyber security experts partici­pated in the two-day training event. The welcome address was deliv­ered by Khushal Khan Khattak Uni­versity VC Prof Dr Mirza Jan. Secu­rity Experts including Asfand Asaf delivered lectures on ‘Good Practic­es in Using Social Media Platforms’, ‘Types of Data and Importance of Personal Data’, ‘Data/Cyber Secu­rity Concerns’, ‘Internal and Exter­nal Data Protection, ‘Caution about Terrorist Groups Hacking and Using Cyber Space for Radicalisation’, ‘Safe Internet Browsing Methods in Pro­fessional/Personal Capacity’ and ‘Responsibilities of Parents, Teach­ers and Students’. The lectures were followed by a question-answer ses­sion, besides a brief introduction of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.

NUML University Islamabad As­sistant Professor Qaiser Bilal spoke on ‘Personal Resilience and Ways of Happy Life’, which included a discussion on developing better self-control and resilience, vulner­able factors against intolerance, causes of anger and violent behav­iour, young people and violent ex­tremism and understanding of pro­cesses of radicalizing and violent extremism. Karak Deputy Com­missioner Shahrukh Khan threw light on ‘Fifth Generation Warfare and the Challenges for Pakistan’ as well as role of youth in peace build­ing. In their speeches, other speak­ers threw light on the enemy tactics through which the youth, especially the women, were unknowingly and unintentionally becoming a part of the anti-Pakistan agenda under the fifth generation hybrid war im­posed on the country to divide the nation through different means by creating confusion and chaos un­der the influence of a storm of nar­ratives and different ideologies.

They said hybrid conflict where focus is shifting to subversion on religious, sectarian, ethnic and so­cial issues need a comprehensive strategy to ensure that people, es­pecially the youth and women, stay aware and steadfast against the propaganda onslaught launched through a soft offensive by using in­ternet and the cyber space. Differ­ent videos were also played on the occasion to raise awareness among the students and teachers about darker and inappropriate side of the internet and the need to adopt methods of safe internet brows­ing. Brochures on Paigham-e-Paki­stan declaration were also distrib­uted during the ceremony besides award of certificates among the participants.