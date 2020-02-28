Share:

Dear Editor,

This is in reference to the editorial in The Nation on 27 February, “Incompetent NAB”. Bail is not the conclusion of the case. We have filed a corruption reference in the respected Accountability Court Islamabad which is under trial as per law. NAB has ample evidence against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal and we will fight our case in the trial court on the basis of solid evidence, statements of the accused and documentary evidence of their alleged corruption. Therefore, it is not correct that NAB is incompetent.

NAB PAKISTAN