Share:

The Syrian Army previously hit terrorist targets in Idlib, killing at least 33 Turkish servicemen, who were advancing with the militants. Ankara stated it responded by neutralising over 300 Syrian targets in the area and called to establish a no-fly zone over Idlib Province.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference in Brussels, after a request from Turkey under Article 4 of NATO’s founding Washington Treaty.

Ankara said it has provided data about Turkish forces in the area to Russia, who supports Damascus in a campaign against jihadists, but Moscow stressed that according to the information given no units of the Turkish Army should be present there at the moment. Russia also urged Turkey to uphold the Sochi memorandum, which stipulates resolving the tensions in the region.