ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi yesterday reviewed operational readiness of naval installations and units at Turbat, Gwadar and Pakistan Navy Ships operating in the sea during the ongoing maritime exercise SEASPARK-20. The Admiral was also given briefings on diverse plans of the exercise. During the visit, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq and Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi at respective area of responsibility, says a press release issued by the Pak Navy. On arrival at Naval Air Station Turbat, the Naval Chief was comprehensively briefed on operational plans, deployment of Pakistan Navy aviation assets and various operations being undertaken during the exercise. Later, during visit to Gwadar, the Admiral was appraised on different operations, plans and readiness of deployed troops along Makran Coast. On completion of briefings at Command Centers, the Chief of the Naval Staff boarded Pakistan Navy ships operating at sea. The Naval Chief was given detailed briefing onboard the Pak Navy ships on fleet operations and various plans being undertaken during the exercise SEASPARK-20.