PESHAWAR - The formal handing over ceremony of ambulanc­es by the Norwegian Red Cross to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Headquar­ter held on Thursday here at Governor House Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting fol­lowed by an introduction by all the participants among them Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Nation­al Headquarter, Abrar-ul-Haq, Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Kjell Gunnar Eriksen, Head of Program Nor­wegian Red Cross Haa­kon Jacob Rothing, Re­gional Representative Asia Region NRC Jo­hannes Victor Petrus Henricus Stienen, Coun­try Programme Manag­er NRC Elise Svarstad, Chairman PRCS Merged Areas Headquarter, Asif Khan, board members of Merged Areas HQ and officials of health direc­torate were present.

Governor Shah Farman in his concluding re­marks reiterated that the PRCS should prepare a fact-based report on the ground realities in the trib­al districts to let the glob­al community know about the worst crisis in the re­gion during last 40 years.

“We are the affectees of 40-year internation­al politics and its causes and effects were worse,” he informed.

He asked the PRCS Merged Areas Headquar­ter to come up with a re­search-based work that reflects the causes and ef­fects of a 40-year long in­ternational politics. He said that newly merged districts suffered huge losses due to the con­flict, which was imposed from the outside. Ambas­sador of Norway to Paki­stan, Kjell Gunnar Erik­sen, also applauded the 10-year partnership of PRCS and NorCross, say­ing the Norwegian gov­ernment believes that ev­ery person has the right to have health facilities. He hoped the PRCS and NorCross would divert their focus on children and women related is­sues. “I am confident that ambulance service will be an added value to this project,” he added.

Chairman PRCS Nation­al Headquarter Abrar-ul-Haq in his address thanked the NorCross for its commendable sup­port and hoped the part­nership would contin­ue in future as well. The PRCS has a substantial mandate to serve the un­reached and ailing com­munity who are in dis­tress and in dire need, he added. He clearly said they need proper plan­ning, strategy and way forward as there is no shortage of resources and funding but passion require for everything.

“We need to generate our own resources and for this purpose we are try­ing to establish our re­source mobilisation and marketing sections in PRCS, he stated. About NorCross, Chairman Na­tional Headquarter said it was not only working in Health and WAS, but also plays key role in oth­er fields.