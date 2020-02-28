PESHAWAR - The formal handing over ceremony of ambulances by the Norwegian Red Cross to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Headquarter held on Thursday here at Governor House Peshawar.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting followed by an introduction by all the participants among them Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarter, Abrar-ul-Haq, Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Kjell Gunnar Eriksen, Head of Program Norwegian Red Cross Haakon Jacob Rothing, Regional Representative Asia Region NRC Johannes Victor Petrus Henricus Stienen, Country Programme Manager NRC Elise Svarstad, Chairman PRCS Merged Areas Headquarter, Asif Khan, board members of Merged Areas HQ and officials of health directorate were present.
Governor Shah Farman in his concluding remarks reiterated that the PRCS should prepare a fact-based report on the ground realities in the tribal districts to let the global community know about the worst crisis in the region during last 40 years.
“We are the affectees of 40-year international politics and its causes and effects were worse,” he informed.
He asked the PRCS Merged Areas Headquarter to come up with a research-based work that reflects the causes and effects of a 40-year long international politics. He said that newly merged districts suffered huge losses due to the conflict, which was imposed from the outside. Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Kjell Gunnar Eriksen, also applauded the 10-year partnership of PRCS and NorCross, saying the Norwegian government believes that every person has the right to have health facilities. He hoped the PRCS and NorCross would divert their focus on children and women related issues. “I am confident that ambulance service will be an added value to this project,” he added.
Chairman PRCS National Headquarter Abrar-ul-Haq in his address thanked the NorCross for its commendable support and hoped the partnership would continue in future as well. The PRCS has a substantial mandate to serve the unreached and ailing community who are in distress and in dire need, he added. He clearly said they need proper planning, strategy and way forward as there is no shortage of resources and funding but passion require for everything.
“We need to generate our own resources and for this purpose we are trying to establish our resource mobilisation and marketing sections in PRCS, he stated. About NorCross, Chairman National Headquarter said it was not only working in Health and WAS, but also plays key role in other fields.