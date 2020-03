Share:

SHENZHEN - The world-leading smart device brand OPPO has announced the launch of its all-round 5G flagship Find X2 series. The much-anticipated global launch will be hosted online on OPPO’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/yTSZeiaSLxU) on 6th March at 2:30 PM PST. Exploration is at the heart of OPPO’s DNA which is why the business is constantly innovating, exploring new possibilities and pushing boundaries to deliver the best experiences to its customers.