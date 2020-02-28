Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major opposition parties senior members may soon start consultation to submit requisition in National Assembly Secretariat, requesting PTI’s government to take Parliament into confidence about the presence of Coronavirus in Pakistan. The Opposition factions will jointly take decision for compelling the government to call the National Assembly session only about Coronavirus issue, said the Opposition lawmakers. “Opposition parties in previous session of National Assembly have repeatedly asked PTI’s government to take effective measures at airports,” said Opposition parties MNA Shazia Marri, talking to The Nation. The decision of submitting requisition in the National Assembly to call the session has yet to be taken. It may be mentioned here the Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and procedures of the National Assembly, has to summon session within 14 days of requisition submitted by the Opposition on any issue. PPP-P’s MNA said the Opposition wants effective measures to avoid its outbreak. “This is time to avoid scary situation in the country,” she said mentioning that the government needs to understand its responsibility.

Other Opposition member said that PTI’s government needs take effective measures at airports, as all passengers should properly be checked at airports. Family members of affected persons should also not force government for evacuating them, he said.

The two Coronavirus cases in different areas of Pakistan have created panic among the masses. The government has reportedly started taking measures to avoid its epidemic. The presence of Coronavirus in Pakistan was confirmed other day [on Wednesday], with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, in his tweet.

The coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. Coronavirus cases are also emerging more frequently outside China than within the country.