Lahore - A meeting of all divisional SPs of Lahore Police, chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has decided that double lock campaign would be launched to prevent theft of motorcycles. The meeting was also attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat Ali. “Motorcycles with single lock are more vulnerable to thefts,” observed the CCPO. It was decided that banners containing messages of double lock would be displayed at prominent locations besides special operations will be conducted in crime pockets. The CCPO strongly urged that there should not be any hindrance in the registration of FIRs but more attention should be paid for resolving cases and submitting challans of cases. He expressed his satisfaction over decline in house robberies during last few weeks. “Now it is police’s job to maintain that control,” urged the CCPO directing SPs to keep a close eye on kite-flying, firearms display and incidents of so-called celebratory gun fire. He said that this trend is not good sign that police focuses on big crime, ignoring petty crimes. “Big crime always drives by small things. If you can’t control small crime, big crime will become inevitable” noted the CCPO.

He directed all SPs to speed up the campaign against proclaimed offenders. “Try maximum tools like “Hotel Eye” and “Travel Eye,” he said. The CCPO vowed that the police would play its role to eliminate old enmities.

Addict found dead

An unidentified man apparently a drug-addict was Thursday found dead near Chowburji Chowk in Lytton Road police precincts. Body of the deceased who was estimated to be in his 40s was removed to morgue, Edhi volunteers said.