ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,087.32 points as compared to 38,338.33 points on the last working day with the negative change of 251.01 points (0.65%). A total of 249,243,030 shares were traded compared to the trade 147,943,160 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.004 billion as compared to Rs6.955 billion during last trading day. Total 361 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market Thursday, out of which 103 recorded gain and 244 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 29,428,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.45, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 17,535,500 and price per share of Rs20.17 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 15,068,000 and price per share of Rs22.62. Sapphire Fiber recorded the maximum increase of Rs44.89 per share, closing at Rs 889.88 while ICI PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs31.65 per share, closing at Rs712.51.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs245.45 per share, closing at Rs7554.55 whereas Unilever Foods decreases Rs 100 per share closing at Rs7200.