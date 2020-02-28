Share:

Pakistan on Friday confirmed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on February 29.

In a statement today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said Pakistan “welcomes” the peace agreement between the two sides.

"On this occasion FM Qureshi will represent Pakistan," said the SAPM. "Emir of Qatar, foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from 50 other countries will also attend the ceremony."

She said that this historic progress towards peace in Afghanistan is the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and a testament of exemplary role of Pakistan's armed forces.

PM Imran has always "supported the dialogue" to resolve the Afghan conundrum, she added. Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability, Firdous added.

Last week, Qatar had invited Pakistan to attend the deal signing ceremony between United States and the Afghan Taliban.

On behalf of the Qatari Foreign Minister, the invitation was extended by the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak during a meeting with FM Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday.