LAHORE - Pakistani youth’s most favorite brand realme has launched its first smartphone lineup of the year, the realme 5i and realme C3. The realme 5i will be available in one variant - 4+64GB priced at PKR 24,999 available for sale from 26th Feb, 2020. Realme C3 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage device is priced at PKR 20,999, available for sale from 29th Feb, 2020.