RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajak Thursday inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at his office.

According to police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Razzaq Dawood and other officials were present on the occasion. RPO said it was a responsibility of every Pakistani to make the campaign successful and directed all the officials to ensure participation in this plantation campaign as being responsible citizen of the society.

He said the campaign would help to improve the environment and help control ever increasing pollution.