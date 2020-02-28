Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has condemned the crackdown on the small industrial units situated on Kohat road Peshawar under guise of collecting sales tax and other levies by subordinate insinuations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and asked the government to stop harassment of small manufacturers and imposition of heavy fines on them.

The issue was raised by owners of the small industries on Kohat road Peshawar in a meeting with the SCCI President Maqsood Anwar here at the chamber house on Thursday. The delegation comprised of Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat road president Wahid Awan, Dr Nasir, Haji Moalim, Dr Faisal, Abdullah, Noor Muhammad, Toor Khan, Mansoor Ahmad and others.

The delegation apprised the SCCI president Maqsood Anwar about the raids by officials of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar on small industrial estate kohat road Peshawar, harassing small manufactures through various tactics for collection of sales tax, ban on entry of vehicles by traffic department on main Kohat road during day timings, imposition of 17 per cent sales tax and issues relating to small arms industries.

Mr Maqsood assured the delegation to raise the issues with concerned departments in an efficient way, and asked the government to devise business-friendly policies and take pragmatic steps to facilitate business community. He added the business community wants to pay all taxes but the method adopted by the FBR and its subordinate institutions for collection of different levies, was indecent which is not acceptable to them.

‘The business community is against tax-evader and non-filer, but the real taxpayers are being treated as tax-theft, which is unfair and strongly condemnable, he said.

Instead of harassing the business community under guise of different taxes, the chamber president asked the federal and provincial governments to facilitate traders to carry out their businesses in appropriate and efficient manner.

Mr Maqsood further said that taxpayers are hugely contributing in the national economy by regularly paying different taxes, but it is completely unjust to call them tax evaders to hide the failure of departments concerned and discouraging the genuine taxpayers as well as create gulf between government and them, which would have a negative impacts of the country’s economy.

He called for implementation of the government tall claims for introduction of ‘One Window Operation system’ for the collection of various taxes in order to remove the apprehensions and genuine grievances of business community and enhance the government revenue as well.