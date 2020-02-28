Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition members criticised the government over the appointments of technical advisors in different ministries and divisions during the meeting of Sen­ate Standing Committee on Cabinet Divi­sion.

The meeting of committee was held under the chair of Senator Asad Ashraf in Parliament House.

The Special Secretary Establish­ment Division briefed the committee about the appointments 17 technical advisors in different departments of ministries and divisions.

He said a detail summary has been sent to the Prime Minister Office in this regard. He said all departments have sent their requirements for the appointments of senior technical of­ficers, adding that over 1,000 techni­cal positions are currently lying va­cant.

Senator Mushahid Hussain alleged the PTI-led government for planning to hire its blue eyed persons on these senior positions in the name of tech­nical staff.

The committee sought the details of the appointments of technical staff and also directed all ministries and divisions to explain before the com­mittee regarding these appointments.

On the other hand, the federal gov­ernment has handed over the servic­es of Toaha Hussain Bugti, a grade-21 officer or Secretariat group to Nation­al Health Services Regulation and Co­ordination Division. Previously, he was posted in the Establishment Divi­sion as Officer on Soecial Duty. Flight Lieutenant (R) Qaiser Bashir Makh­doom, a Bs-19 officer of Police Ser­vice of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Divi­sion is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Govern­ment of Gilgit-Baltistan under Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Divi­sion with immediate effect and until further orders. Moreover, Irfan Ali Baloch, a garde-20 officer of PSP has been transferred from Sindh govern­ment and posted in Federal Investiga­tion Agency.

The Establishment Division has is­sued notifications of all transfers and postings.