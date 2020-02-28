ISLAMABAD - The opposition members criticised the government over the appointments of technical advisors in different ministries and divisions during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Division.
The meeting of committee was held under the chair of Senator Asad Ashraf in Parliament House.
The Special Secretary Establishment Division briefed the committee about the appointments 17 technical advisors in different departments of ministries and divisions.
He said a detail summary has been sent to the Prime Minister Office in this regard. He said all departments have sent their requirements for the appointments of senior technical officers, adding that over 1,000 technical positions are currently lying vacant.
Senator Mushahid Hussain alleged the PTI-led government for planning to hire its blue eyed persons on these senior positions in the name of technical staff.
The committee sought the details of the appointments of technical staff and also directed all ministries and divisions to explain before the committee regarding these appointments.
On the other hand, the federal government has handed over the services of Toaha Hussain Bugti, a grade-21 officer or Secretariat group to National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Division. Previously, he was posted in the Establishment Division as Officer on Soecial Duty. Flight Lieutenant (R) Qaiser Bashir Makhdoom, a Bs-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Gilgit-Baltistan under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division with immediate effect and until further orders. Moreover, Irfan Ali Baloch, a garde-20 officer of PSP has been transferred from Sindh government and posted in Federal Investigation Agency.
The Establishment Division has issued notifications of all transfers and postings.