ISLAMABAD - The opposition members criticised the government over the appointments of technical advisors in different ministries and divisions during the meeting of Sen­ate Standing Committee on Cabinet Divi­sion.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan, Iran resolve to jointly tackle spread of virus

The meeting of committee was held under the chair of Senator Asad Ashraf in Parliament House.

The Special Secretary Establish­ment Division briefed the committee about the appointments 17 technical advisors in different departments of ministries and divisions.

He said a detail summary has been sent to the Prime Minister Office in this regard. He said all departments have sent their requirements for the appointments of senior technical of­ficers, adding that over 1,000 techni­cal positions are currently lying va­cant.

Senator Mushahid Hussain alleged the PTI-led government for planning to hire its blue eyed persons on these senior positions in the name of tech­nical staff.

READ MORE: Punjab okays development schemes in its PDWP forum

The committee sought the details of the appointments of technical staff and also directed all ministries and divisions to explain before the com­mittee regarding these appointments.

On the other hand, the federal gov­ernment has handed over the servic­es of Toaha Hussain Bugti, a grade-21 officer or Secretariat group to Nation­al Health Services Regulation and Co­ordination Division. Previously, he was posted in the Establishment Divi­sion as Officer on Soecial Duty. Flight Lieutenant (R) Qaiser Bashir Makh­doom, a Bs-19 officer of Police Ser­vice of Pakistan, presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Divi­sion is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Govern­ment of Gilgit-Baltistan under Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Divi­sion with immediate effect and until further orders. Moreover, Irfan Ali Baloch, a garde-20 officer of PSP has been transferred from Sindh govern­ment and posted in Federal Investiga­tion Agency.

The Establishment Division has is­sued notifications of all transfers and postings.