BERLIN - Maria Sharapova’s fellow players described her as inspirational and praised her fighting spirit following the Russian’s announcement of her retirement from tennis at the age of 32 on Wednesday. The injury-plagued Sharapova, renowned for her never-say-die approach to the sport despite regularly being hampered by shoulder problems, won five Grand Slam titles. World Npo 1 Novak Djokovic heard about Sharapova’s retirement after he reached the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarter-finals and asked the crowd to applaud her for everything she accomplished. “She’s great fighter. As dedicated as someone can really be in our sport,” said Djokovic. “She’s been amazing competitor, she never gives up,” said Kvitova. “Even if she didn’t play well she was still believing in her game and still being aggressive and believing in her shots, which I’m really admiring.” Tennis great Billie Jean King said on Twitter that ever since Sharapova won her maiden Grand Slam title she has been a ‘great champion’. “A 5x major champion and a former World No. 1, her business success is just as impressive as her tennis achievements,” wrote King. “Maria, the best is yet to come for you!”