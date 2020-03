Share:

Smoking is increasing day by day in Pakistan. And it is becoming one of the most pressing health issues in Pakistan. Smoking causes many diseases like lung cancer and breathing problems and now tobacco mostly being used by children (10-14) and adults (15+years) and every year more than 160100 die because of it. To overcome this problem, the government should increase the price more and more so that people will stop smoking.

IQRA GUL,

Karachi.