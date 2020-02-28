Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell’s City division has arrested a gang of 06 habitual motorbike snatchers, lifters, street criminal and recovered six snatched and stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The arrested were habitual criminals and were involved in different FIRs registered against them at various police stations, said a statement.

The accused were identified as Zafar s/o Anwer, Waqar s/o Khalid, Danyal Ali s/o Irfan Ali, Sohail s/o Shakil, Rashid s/o Ishaq and Talha s/o Riaz.