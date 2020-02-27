Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested three outlaws involved in land grabbing and street crimes, from the areas of Karachi Company and Tarnol police stations and recovered stolen valuables and weapons, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that a citizen filed an application with Tarnol police station that some land grabbers with weapons suddenly attacked him when he was present on his plot situated at Sara-e-Kharbooza and further threatened him.

On his complaint, Tarnol police immediately lodged an FIR while SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan took serious notice of the incident and directed SDPO (Sadar) Khalid Mehmood Awan for prompt response. The SDPO sent a police team headed by SHO Tarnol along with other officials who successfully nabbed two accused of land-grabbing mafia later identified as Afan Arif and Anyat Rehman.

Meanwhile, Karachi Company police arrested a street criminal namely Zahoor.

and recovered 34 stolen mobile phones and weapon from him. The accused during preliminary investigation, has confessed his involvement in street crime incidents in areas of PIMS hospital and surroundings. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

SP (Sadar) Muhammad Umar Khan has said that Saddar zone police is striving hard to eliminate criminals from these areas.