ISLAMABAD - PM Imran Khan has said when musicians, who have all their lives rallied for peace, start taking notice of the massacres in India, it is time the world must stand up and take notice of it. In a tweet on Thursday, he urged the world to stand up on the right side of history. The PM shared a video of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters speaking out against the “fascist, racist citizenship law” introduced by the Modi govt. Talking about activist Aamir Aziz’s poem at an event in London, Waters says of him “He’s involved in the fight against Modi’s fascist, racist citizenship law.” PM Imran Khan yesterday urged the world community to “act now” on the deadly violence against Muslims in India. Communal violence in New Delhi has led to the deaths of more than 30 individuals and injuries to 200 others since Sunday last. In a post shared on Twitter, the premier said: “Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people.

Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.” Prime Minister Imran said he had predicted during his address at the United Nations General Assembly that “once the genie is out of the bottle, the bloodshed will get worse”.