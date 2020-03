Share:

KARACHI - TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT company, has partnered with Eat Mubarak, a local food delivery service, to power their app with TPL Maps, a business segment of TPL Trakker and Pakistan’s first digital mapping service. This partnership will give Eat Mubarak access to the largest location based dataset covering over 400 cities, 4.5 million geocoded addresses and 500,000 km of road network.