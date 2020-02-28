Share:

At least two people died and eight others injured when a mini-bus ran two motorcycles and hit a footpath here in the wee hours of Friday.

The police said that the accident took place near Site Area Habib Chowrangi where reckless driven passenger mini-bus got out of control of driver, ran over two motorcycles and hit the footpath afterwards.

Two people Sajid 35, and another person returning home after attending the ‘Shab-e-Jumma’ session in Makki Masjid, died in the accident while eight others including Ali Baksh, Ajabullah, Abdul Hakim, Shah Khalid, Bakhtzada, Amanullah, Haji Akhtar and Hameedullah were injured.

The police and rescue teams soon after getting the information of the accident reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

The police impounded the mini-bus and after registering a case against the driver responsible for accident have started an investigation.