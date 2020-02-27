Share:

LOS ANGELES - Tyra Banks feels inspired by Walt Disney.The 46-year-old model is set to launch her own beauty theme park, called ModelLand, in Santa Monica, California, later this year, and Tyra has admitted to taking inspiration from the American pioneer.

She explained: ‘’I’m inspired by Walt Disney. He created a legacy brand and destination that exists beyond his time on Earth and continues to delight people of all ages through fantasy and story.’’

Tyra also revealed that her overarching ambition behind ModelLand is to bring ‘’modelling to the masses’’.

She wrote on the theme park’s website: ‘’I want to redefine what a model and modelling means. ‘’It ain’t just about having a contract with a top modelling agency. And it’s not just being an Instamodel with tons of followers. ‘’I want to make people everywhere feel more beautiful and powerful than they ever believed possible.’’ Earlier this week, Tyra said that women of all shapes and sizes ‘’deserve to feel beautiful’’.

The world-famous model is determined that her new beauty theme park will challenge the widespread perceptions of attractiveness.

The fashion icon shared: ‘’I believe all shapes and all sizes and all ages and all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves.

Ariana Grande joins hero Jim Carrey for ‘Kidding’ guest role (SHOW5)

GN

LOS ANGELES

Ariana Grande joined Jim Carrey for a pixie dust-infused cameo on the latest episode of his series Kidding.

Directed by Michel Gondry, who previously teamed with Carrey for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the episode features the Side to Side hitmaker as Piccola Grande, the Pickle Fairy of Hope.

Grande appeared in two musical segments, including the Broadway-style track Stick Together, which also featured Carrey and co-star Catherine Keener.

The singer announced the appearance last August (2019).

“Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak,” she wrote alongside an image of herself and Carrey embracing.

“Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.