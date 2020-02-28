Share:

US-Taliban agreement to benefit Pakistan, Afghanistan and entire region: FM Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that the signing of the US-Taliban agreement will mutually benefit the entire region, particularly Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal in Doha today (Saturday).

The foreign minister said that it is hoped that after a prolonged war, a peace agreement will be signed.

He said that the agreement will benefit the entire region, with chances of a gas pipeline project being built in Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

He said that when peace will prevail then Pakistan and Afghanistan both will reap benefits and it will also mitigate the energy crisis.

The foreign minister said that the Pakistani nation gave sacrifices for the sake of peace. “Those who called Pakistan the centre of terrorism are now calling it a partner for peace now.”

At the occasion, the foreign minister inaugurated a new building of the Pakistani embassy in Doha.

FM Qureshi said he met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where he spoke regarding fortification of ties with the country.

He said that Pakistan aspires to have great relations with Qatar, adding that he asked the Qatari emir to facilitate Pakistanis for visas.

In a statement issued from Doha, FM Qureshi said representatives from 50 countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, will be attending the signing ceremony.

The minister said Pakistan has been invited to become part of this entire process and participate in it. He said this is an honor for Pakistan and acknowledgement of its efforts.

Last week, Qatar had invited Pakistan to attend the deal signing ceremony between United States and the Afghan Taliban.

On behalf of the Qatari Foreign Minister, the invitation was extended by the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak during a meeting with FM Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The US had been in talks with the Taliban for more than a year to secure a deal in which it would pull out thousands of troops in return for Taliban security guarantees and commitments.