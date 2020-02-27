Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem Thursday said the government was planning to establish a well-equipped law university in the federal capital.

He was addressing the participants of a ceremony, held here at Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) as a chief guest for distribution of certificates among the advocates recently promoted to advocates high court.

Speaking on the occasion, he said such university campuses would be established in all the provincial headquarters.

He said the government was planning to attach such varsity with IBC for better practical education and research.

He said the government believed in welfare of lawyers as the whole judicial set up was based on lawyers’ community adding hefty efforts were needed in this regard.

The minister said the term ‘Wukala Gardi’ was unfair with this profession and he always opposed such terms, he added.

He stressed upon the young lawyers to avoid short-term planning for success.

The minister hoped that Islamabad High Court (IHC) would be shifted to its new building at Constitution Avenue which would help reduce the problems of judiciary as well as lawyers at F-8 Katchery.

He said due to overload of cases and less number of judges causing delay in speedy justice and added number of IHC judges would be increased to 15 after consultation with lawyers and making amendments.