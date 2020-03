Share:

Sialkot - A man tried to forcibly rape a woman and tore her clothes during resistance. Reportedly, a woman Bushra was working in fields of his village Mianwali Bungalow in jurisdiction of Police Station Satrah when a local man Muhammad Yaqoob entered the fields and tried to forcibly rape her but Bushra resisted.

and during resistance the man tore her clothes. When Bushra started shouting, Yaqoob fled the scene. Police have registered a case and conducting raids to arrest accused.