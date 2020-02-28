Share:

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine strongly condemning the incidents of burning Mosques, other religious places and massacre of Muslims in India, especially in Delhi city has asked the international powers to take immediate notice.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ijaz Alam said that the situation is getting worse day by day due to atrocity of Indian Government, have to allow peaceful protest. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also made it clear to the world that occupied Kashmir was the beginning, today Indian Government is targeting of 20 million Muslims in India.

The Minister HR&MA said that the attacks of RSS and BJP hooligans on Muslims in Delhi backed by Indian Prime Minister. He further said that after ending Kashmir's special status and controversial Indian Citizenship amendment bill, is one of the worst example of violation of human rights.

If the Indian Government do not stop the violation of human rights then there was a fear that other minorities along with Muslims will be affected because all the minorities in India were supporting the demands of Muslims and stand with them, he concluded.