LAHORE - WWF-Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Foundation collaborated to host the finale of ‘The Panda Challenge 2020’ school competition organized at the Ali Institute of Education in Lahore on February 25, 2020. The event was graced by the presence of chief guest Minister for Provincial Assembly, Sumera Shams who distributed medals, shields and certificates to all the winners in the presence of top management officials from WWF Pakistan and Coca-Cola.