

London 2012’s opening ceremony is to be themed Isles of Wonder, organisers have revealed six months ahead of the Games. The ceremony’s artistic director, Danny Boyle, revealed the name at a press briefing alongside creative director Stephen Daldry. Boyle said it would be about a land that has been poisoned by industrial legacy and the recovery of that land. It is anticipated the opening ceremony on 27 July will be watched by one billion TV viewers. Boyle, who is best known for directing Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting, said: “we’ll be celebrating the whole of the country... there are so many ‘Isles of Wonder’”. And he said they had commissioned the biggest ringing bell in Europe which would hang at one end of the stadium and sound at the opening of the Games. It will be inscribed with a quote from Shakespeare’s The Tempest: “Be not afeard, the isle is full of noises”. Boyle said he wanted people to hear it “for hundreds of years”. –BBC