

LAHORE - PIA Lahore registered a growth of 17 percent in Sales over last year.

This was disclosed in Marketing Conference which was held to appreciate the performance of top twenty Agents of which ten were IATA Agents and ten PSAs – Passenger Sales Agents. PIA discussed the strategy for next year and assured full support and commitment to the Travel Agents so that together they take PIA to greater heights and achieve benefits for all stakeholders. PIA has revised and reduced Refund Charges on International routes from Rs 13000/ to RS. 8000/.

PIA has also simultaneously revised and decreased COB (Change of Booking) charges on its International flights from Rs.8000/ to Rs. 4000/. No-Show charges for passengers traveling to International destinations have been reduced from Rs.13000 to Rs.6000/. The meeting was chaired by Advisor/ Consultant, Haider Jalal.