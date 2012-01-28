



MOSCOW - Russia on Friday disqualified the sole liberal challenger to Vladimir Putin in March 4 presidential elections, in a move slammed by his supporters as undermining the legitimacy of the polls. Russia's central elections commission said it could not accept nearly a quarter of the registration signatures gathered by Grigory Yavlinsky because they were either photocopies of originals or fakes."I am sad to announce that we will not able to register Yavlinsky as a candidate," election commission member Sergei Danilenko told a special hearing.The restriction has been heavily criticised by the candidates as well as the growing protest movement against Putin.

The disqualification "undermines the legitimacy of the vote. This was ordered directly by Putin," said Sergei Mitrokhin, chairman of the liberal Yabloko (Apple) party that Yavlinsky founded in 1993.

Mitrokhin added that the authorities were particularly keen to make sure that Yabloko - which sent thousands of observers to December's parliamentary elections - was barred from monitoring the presidential vote.

"One of their main goals was to keep our observers out," Mitrokhin told AFP.

Putin had doubled the number of signatures required for candidates' registration in 2004, a year in which he stepped up his campaign to centralise power by also announcing an end to direct elections for regional governors.

The presidential election rules were tightened again in 2007 when Putin was about to hand power over to his hand-picked successor Dmitry Medvedev, giving candidates just a month to rally their support instead of the previous three.

Facing Russia's largest protests since the turbulent 1990s, Medvedev last month proposed reducing the required signatures number - a move the opposition said was being made too late.

The vote is now set to feature Putin and three leaders of nominally opposition parties who all lost presidential elections before, as well as the billionaire tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov.

A precious metals magnate who owns the New Jersey Nets basketball team in the NBA, Prokhorov has also heavily criticised officials for threatening Yavlinsky with expulsion this week, calling current election rules unfair.

Yavlinsky, who was shown winning less than three percent of the vote in most polls, founded Yabloko in 1993 as Russia struggled with a post-Soviet economic crisis that left many impoverished and looking for social protection.

The 59-year-old economist always promoted more socially-oriented policies and twice ran for president, failing to break the 10-percent barrier in both 1996 and 2000.

Yavlinsky's representative at Friday's commission hearing argued that the signatures disqualified by the authorities were printouts of e-mails received from supporters, and as such not banned by Russian election rules.

Besides Putin and Prokhorov, the polls will also feature Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov, the nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal Democratic Party, and the left-leaning A Just Russia leader Sergei Mironov.