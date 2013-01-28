BAHAWALNAGAR - A women, whose property has allegedly been grabbed by her tenants in the limits of Khichiwala police, demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan should take a stern action against the “negligent” police and get the property retrieved.

Tanveer Husain along with his accomplices got a piece of land on contract for five years from Rehana Kousar, a resident of 169/7-R, and signed an agreement. Later, the land owner asked the tenants to vacate the land after expiry of the agreement. But the accused got extension of the agreement for one year through local Panchayat. After one year, instead of vacating the land, the accused party flatly refused to vacate it.

Then the victim approached the local police for justice but the police did not take an action against the accused by allegedly taking bribe from the accused party.

Then, Rehana submitted a complaint to the Punjab chief minister for justice. A probe was initiated on the order of the chief minister’s complaint cell. The probe was headed by SP (Investigation) Mian Irfan. The SP submitted a report, saying that though Rehana is owner of the grabbed land yet the police could not get it retrieved from the grabbers. The victim knocked at the doors of the authorities concerned seeking justice but to no avail. Now, she has demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan should take an action against the grabbers and the police.