Islamabad - National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has directed Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to gear up the development work at OPF Valley Zone -V, Islamabad to hand over physical possession of plots to the allotees with in shortest possible time.

The Committee also constituted a sub-committee of the National Assembly to resolve matters between OPF and FWO amicably. The 11th meeting of the committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was held today here at the site of OPF Valley Zone-V, Islamabad. The meeting was chaired by Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi and was attended by members of the committee, Managing Director OPF, Habib Ur Rehman Khan, Director General, FWO, Major General Muhammad Afzal and senior officers of FWO and OPF. The meeting reviewed the progress report pertaining to OPF Valley Zone-V, Islamabad and directed the authorities concerned to speed up development work at OPF Valley Zone-V.

Managing Director OPF and Director General FWO briefed the committee about development works at the scheme and informed the participants that major portion of development work has been completed. The meeting was apprised that effective measures have been taken to expedite development work and timely completion of the project.

The participants of the meeting expressed their reservations over delay in completion of development work at OPF Valley Zone-V and directed the authorities concerned to take all measures for early completion of the project for handing over the possession of plots to overseas Pakistanis.