Federal Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar, strongly retorted to the critics of National Action Plan (NAP) at a press conference today. He categorically mentioned that those lashing out against 'NAP' have not even read it.

“Terrorists will win the psychological war if we will keep reacting like this,” Nisar said. “The terror graph which was on rise for the previous 9 years has significantly dipped in our government. Incidents, deaths and blasts have visibly declined.”

Nisar further said that he is against the closure of schools in Pakistan and urged the nation to give a ‘message of strength and unity to the enemy’.

“People in the opposition must realize that we are in a state of war and enemies will retaliate but overall the situation is getting better.”

Nisar said that if anyone has a problem regarding Doctor Asim Hussain's case, who is under investigation of charges of corruption and terrorism facilitation, they should talk to him. "If somebody doesn't like my face, I can't do anything about it. But if there are genuine grievances, I'm more than willing to address them."



The interior minister said only 700 people died in terror attacks in 2014, with the number reducing to 400 in 2015. "There were 2,500 deaths in one year during the previous government's tenure. Intelligence coordination is much better in our time than it was before."



Nisar appreciated the KP government saying that it has set a good precedent by not closing the schools. He said that schools in Islamabad would remain open.



"Maintain law and order situation is the responsibility of provinces. We have to fight against the atmosphere of fear and terrorism. Closing schools is not the solution as this is what terrorists want. Hopelessness in society increases the strength of the terrorists. Schools must not be closed owing to minor threats,” he said. "We are in a state of war, and we must remember that in war, both sides attack."

The minister added that while the fight against terrorism must go on, we have to continue our daily routines. “I want to ask the critics, what they have done to counter terrorism? Which Judicial Commission did the they establish?” he asked. “Tell me how strong our intelligence was in the previous eras?"

While answering questions regarding the security at educational institutes Nisar said he had proposed training guards at the educational institutes. “Guards shall be at vintage points. That's where they can target the terrorists,” he stated. “Terrorists are now going after soft targets."

The federal minister claimed that the government has broken the organizational structure of terrorists. “Terrorists are now on the run. That's why there was no major terrorist attack last year,” he said. “This is the result of implementation of NAP."

Earlier this week Nisar had been condemned for 'misleading' the House on Lal Masjid cleric Abdul Aziz. "People have misquoted me in the Senate during my absence, regarding Maulana Abdul Aziz. The critics want to score political points"

The minister said said he has nothing to hide regarding Aziz and vowed to respond before the Senate.

Senator Farhatullah Babar had asserted in the upper house last week that a motion be moved against Nisar for 'misleading the house' on Aziz, after producing documents as proof before the Senate. Nisar was condemned for saying that there is no evidence against Aziz, with the interior ministry pressurised to take action against the Lal Masjid cleric.





