KARACHI - The selfie craze and the desire to attract several ‘likes’ on social media platforms has started to increase Dento Facial Aesthetics among youngsters, according to eminent orthodontist Prof Dr Syed Shah Faisal.

He shared these views during a one-day symposium on topic “Basics of Clinical Orthodontic” held at Karachi School of Business Leadership. A large number of dentists of Karachi attended the symposium.

Prof Shah Faisal, who is also In-Charge of Dental Hospital, Karachi Medical & Dental College (KMDC), said face and dental problems in children are increasing day by day in Pakistan because of improper diet an excessive consumption of junk food. He said dental diseases are common in both girl and boys and parents should consult with qualified orthodontist for check-up of their children for early diagnosis of dental problems.

He explained that over consumption of chocolates, soft drinks and fast food items has increased the risk of dental problems in children. He said delay in treatment can cause face and teeth complications. He said cleft lips and cleft palate is a genetic problem and surgery can repair most clefts so that appearance and speech develop normally.

He said six to seven years age is considered ideal time for parents of children to approach qualified orthodontist for dental check-up. He said although complete treatment of face and dental problems is available for adults in Pakistan but procedure is too costly and lengthy.

Faisal said a large number of youngsters were also approaching orthodontists for face and dental beatification to attract more and more people on social media. He urged the parents to give proper diet to their children and control oral habits to prevent dental problems in future.