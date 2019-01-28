Share:

LAHORE - The National College of Arts (NCA) organised its 14th convocation on its campus here on Sunday.

Dignitaries from the world of art and hundreds of students and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the convocation, he said that NCA was one of the oldest and historical institutions of the country. He said the NCA produced famous and world-class artists. Noted educationist and scholar Syda Arifa Zahra presided over the sitting. College Registrar Fakhrullah Tahir was the moderator.

At the convocation, 600 graduates from different departments from 2013 to 2016 sessions were conferred upon degrees.

The awards included principal honour 67, gold medals four and distinction 34. Heads of departments were also awarded on the occasion.

NCA Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri presented a progress report on the occasion.

He highlighted different contracts with the international educational institutions. He threw light on faculty training, artist residency programme, solar panels, college hostel buildings, biometric system, studios and other matters.